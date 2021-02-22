HEICO (HEI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HEICO to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HEI opened at $132.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. HEICO has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $141.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.14 and its 200-day moving average is $119.73.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HEICO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

