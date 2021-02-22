Helium Market Cap Tops $257.78 Million (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Helium has a market capitalization of $257.78 million and $1.72 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium token can currently be purchased for $3.61 or 0.00006583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helium has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.00233860 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.89 or 0.02522170 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00043854 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Helium Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,320,028 tokens. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

