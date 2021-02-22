Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,611 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $325.10. 1,052,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,432,293. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.94.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.