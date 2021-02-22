Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $24.05 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $24,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 414,181 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.