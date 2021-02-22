Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.75. 17,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,549. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average of $101.32. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $111.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.