Hengehold Capital Management LLC Makes New $461,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Natixis lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,102,000 after buying an additional 352,270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after purchasing an additional 109,677 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $29,886,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $314.48. The company had a trading volume of 103,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,343. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $316.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.37.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.