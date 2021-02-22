Henry Schein, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Stock analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.35. G.Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

HSIC opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Henry Schein by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Henry Schein by 334.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

