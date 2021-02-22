Hermez Network Market Cap Achieves $27.32 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Hermez Network has a market cap of $27.32 million and $1.57 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $5.81 or 0.00011043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.17 or 0.00479021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00068360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00085100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00057056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.97 or 0.00482440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00071268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026475 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

Hermez Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

