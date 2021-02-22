Hess (NYSE:HES) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.39

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.39 and last traded at $66.28, with a volume of 37254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Get Hess alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,853 shares of company stock valued at $24,324,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 344,302 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hess by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,273 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 16.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.