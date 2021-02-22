Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) (CVE:HI) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.14

Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) (CVE:HI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 656500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,022.18, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.85 million and a PE ratio of -16.25.

Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) Company Profile (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

