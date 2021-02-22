Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.95

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 10950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $40,580.00. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,341,000 after purchasing an additional 389,936 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 291,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

