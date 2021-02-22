Homeros Trading 25.3% Lower This Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Homeros has a market capitalization of $25.77 million and $4.32 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.11 or 0.00484279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00067198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00087162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00059590 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.12 or 0.00506376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00072352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00027493 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,568,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com.

Buying and Selling Homeros

