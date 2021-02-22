Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0228

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $53,234.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.52 or 0.00482556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00068889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00085230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00057306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.99 or 0.00489102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00071903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026823 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Honest Coin Trading

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

