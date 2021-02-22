Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.87. The stock had a trading volume of 41,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,056. The company has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.