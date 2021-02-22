Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 60,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 956,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 36,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

HON stock opened at $203.56 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.