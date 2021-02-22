Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 142,290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 67,001 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,347 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

HOPE stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

