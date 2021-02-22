Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,407 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 918,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 215,381 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.74 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

