HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $546.99

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $546.99 and last traded at $542.59, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $517.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.61.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total transaction of $3,228,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,708,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $4,484,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,489,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,933 shares of company stock valued at $37,227,814 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

