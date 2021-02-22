HUNT Price Up 30.5% Over Last 7 Days (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. HUNT has a total market cap of $15.23 million and $11.11 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.85 or 0.00473384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00067919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00084475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00058216 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.80 or 0.00484935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00071274 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00174629 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars.

