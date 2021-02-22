HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,756 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HUYA were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth about $96,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 125.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74.

HUYA Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

