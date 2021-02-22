Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on H. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,880,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

