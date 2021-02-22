ICHI Price Up 51.6% Over Last Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.46 or 0.00010201 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $70,112.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.74 or 0.00480083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00067177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00087176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00058289 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.31 or 0.00503589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00072325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00027109 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

Buying and Selling ICHI

ICHI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

