Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.26, but opened at C$0.29. Iconic Minerals shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 297,825 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.46 million and a PE ratio of 34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,090.43, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Barnett sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,778,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$293,493.75.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

