IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Comerica by 1,276.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Comerica stock opened at $66.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

