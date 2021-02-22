IFG Advisory LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $82.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $90.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

