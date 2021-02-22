IFG Advisory LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $277,000.

Shares of IVOO opened at $171.18 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $172.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.26 and its 200 day moving average is $144.03.

