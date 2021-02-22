IFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,358 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $200.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.91.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

