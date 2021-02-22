IFG Advisory LLC Sells 10,194 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 742.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TAIL opened at $19.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01.

