IFG Advisory LLC Sells 4,130 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKD opened at $221.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.47. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $122.90 and a 52 week high of $224.13.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

