Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.0707

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 66.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 38.6% against the dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $98,170.81 and approximately $85.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can currently be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,811.47 or 1.00580552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00040171 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00132738 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,401,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,388,033 tokens. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

