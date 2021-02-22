iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $14.75 on Thursday. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

