IMA Wealth Inc. Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,102,000 after purchasing an additional 352,270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,909,000 after acquiring an additional 35,728 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after buying an additional 109,677 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA opened at $314.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.37. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $316.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.