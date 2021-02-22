IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.56

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 44259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.49.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 73.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 51.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 703.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 145,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at about $2,337,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

