Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.22

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 178091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Impala Platinum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.