Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.35

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.35 and last traded at $71.35, with a volume of 2369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBTX. Truist started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.88 per share, with a total value of $34,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,851.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $665,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,477.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and have sold 171,613 shares valued at $11,296,631. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 45,669 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

