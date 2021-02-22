Independent Research Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €7.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.85 ($9.23).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €8.80 ($10.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12 month high of €10.44 ($12.28).

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.