IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 1,062,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after buying an additional 947,546 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after buying an additional 531,224 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,306,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 490,616 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MGY shares. MKM Partners downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.48.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

