IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 1,934 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,734 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 385,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $968.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.63. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. Analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

