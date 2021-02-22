IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 387 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Itron by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Itron by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $101.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $108.89. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.18.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

