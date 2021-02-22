IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 437 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 16,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of ENS opened at $91.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $96.04.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

