IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,965,000 after purchasing an additional 238,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 130.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 369,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after purchasing an additional 209,375 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,539,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 20.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,737,000 after purchasing an additional 126,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,599,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE:NVRO opened at $174.20 on Monday. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.04 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVRO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.