IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 159,450 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,450 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,184.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLTW opened at $224.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $232.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.61.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

