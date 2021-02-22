Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report released on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 70.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 31.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

