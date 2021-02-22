Infini Master Fund Acquires Shares of 2,843 Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Weibo makes up about 0.9% of Infini Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,693,000 after buying an additional 148,423 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,095,000 after buying an additional 47,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 36,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Weibo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weibo stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $60.19. 21,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,171. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities lowered their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. CLSA upped their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

