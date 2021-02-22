Infini Master Fund Buys New Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Simon Property Group accounts for about 0.3% of Infini Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.87. 79,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,855. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $141.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

