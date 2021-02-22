Infini Master Fund Purchases New Shares in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSX traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.38. GSX Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.76 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $289.53 million during the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

