Infini Master Fund Takes $259,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Baidu comprises 0.2% of Infini Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU traded up $4.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $344.46. 424,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,856,388. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $346.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.70.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.05.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

