Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report $3.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.61 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $13.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.94. 8,937,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,756,377. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $19.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

