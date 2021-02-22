Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,162 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39.

