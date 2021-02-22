Insider Buying: Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) (CVE:ADD) Senior Officer Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) (CVE:ADD) Senior Officer Brijender (Binny) Jassal Jassal bought 250,000 shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at C$15,300.

CVE:ADD opened at C$0.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Arctic Star Exploration Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.08.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

